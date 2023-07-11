EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:29, 11 July 2023

    Rybakina, Jabeur to meet in 2023 Wimbledon quarter-finals

    Фото: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFRM Tunisian Ons Jabeur has eased into the 2023 Wimbledon quarter-finals, after brushing aside two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova, Kazinform learned from Sport Schrödinger Telegram channel.

    In the first set which lasted for 22 minutes only, Jabeur left no chance to Kvitova by winning her with the score 6:0. In the second set, she won 6:3.

    In quarter-finals, Jabeur will meet Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, who overwhelmed her in three sets of the Wimbledon finals last year.


