Rybakina, Kudermetova lose in Indian Wells doubles final

INDIAN WELLS. KAZINFORM – Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and Veroknika Kudermetova of Russia were stunned in the BNP Paris Open doubles final in Indian Wells, U.S., Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Belgian Elise Mertens and Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Taipei needed 1h 34 minutes to eliminate the Kazakh-Russian duo and claim the doubles title.

The winning tandem fired four aces and made three double faults, while Rybakina and Kudermetova hit two aces and made four double faults.

For Rybakina and Kudermetova it was the second tournament as doubles partners. Recall that the Kazakh-Russian duo made it to the semifinal in Montreal in August.