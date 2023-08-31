Rybakina moves to 2023 US Open third round

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (ranked 4th by WTA) was set to play vs Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (ranked 127th) in the second round match of the US Open 2023, Kazinform reports via Sports.kz.

However, her opponent withdrew from the tournament a few hours before the start and the Kazakhstani propelled to the next round.

A day before, Rybakina defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk (ranked 37th) at the start of the US Open 2023.

It should be noted that it would have been the second match for Ajla Tomljanovic since November 2022: the 30-year-old tennis player had struggled with a knee injury for ten months. As for the personal confrontation between Rybakina and Tomljanovic, the Kazakhstani leads 2-0. Previously, they met in 2021 in Madrid and in 2022 at Wimbledon. In the first match, Rybakina won with a score of 6:4, 6:0, in the second with the score of 4:6, 6:2, 6:3.