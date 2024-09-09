Rybakina of Kazakhstan 3rd in 2024 Race to WTA Finals Standings

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retains her third spot in the latest 2024 WTA Race Singles Ranking with a total score of 4,981, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

With a total of 8,285 points, Iga Świątek of Poland remains at the top spot of the 2024 Race to the WTA Finals Standings. Coming in second is US Open-2024 winner Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, with a score of 7,876 points.

Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and Zarina Diyas are put 28th and 237th, respectively, in the 2024 Race to WTA Finals Standings.

Previously, it was reported that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan announced the termination of cooperation with Croatian coach Stefano Vukov. World no.3 Rybakina withdrew from the US Open 2024 due to an injury.