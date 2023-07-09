Rybakina of Kazakhstan advances to 4th round of 2023 Wimbledon Championships

LONDON. KAZINFORM - World no.3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Reigning champion Rybakina stunned British wildcard Katie Boulter, ranked 89th in the world, 6-1, 6-1 in the third round of the Grand Slam tennis tournament.

The match between the two tennis players lasted for 56 minutes. The Kazakhstani fired seven aces, and saved four break points out of six.