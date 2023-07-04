Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeats American Shelby Rogers at start of 2023 Wimbledon Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Reigning champion Elena Rybakina beat American Shelby Rogers, 30yo, at the start of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated American Shelby Rogers, world’s 49th tennis player, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 at the start of the Grand Slam tennis tournament held in the UK. The match lasted for one hour and 45 minutes.

The Kazakhstani is to take on next the winner of the match between Nao Hibino of Japan and Alizé Cornet of France.