BERLIN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina failed at the WTA 500 tennis tournament in Berlin, Germany, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina was defeated by Croatian Donna Vekić 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 4-6 in Round of 16 of the German Open.

During the match that lasted for two hours and 14 minutes, Rybakina fired 15 aces, made three double faults, and won six points, and one game in a row.