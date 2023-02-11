EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:40, 11 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Rybakina of Kazakhstan drops out of tennis tournament in Abu Dhabi

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World No.10 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, ranked 14th in the world, 6-3, 3-6, 2-6 in the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinal, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Federation said in a statement that Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina is to miss out on the 2023 Qatar Open to take place on February 13-18 in Doha due to her busy schedule.

    Photo: ktf.kz

    Tags:
    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!