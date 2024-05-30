EN
    18:10, 30 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Rybakina of Kazakhstan eases into 3rd round of Roland-Garros

    tennis
    Photo: KTF

    World no.4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the third round of the Grand Slam tennis tournament at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakhstani upset Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands, ranked 50th in the world, 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the French Open event.

    Rybakina is next to face off against the winner of the match between Croatian Petra Martić vs. Belgian Elise Mertens.

