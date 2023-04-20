Rybakina of Kazakhstan off to good start at Stuttgart Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina advanced at the WTA 500 tennis event in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.

The Kazakhstani defeated Jule Niemeier of Germany in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 in the first-round match at the Stuttgart Open, also known by its sponsored name Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The match between the two tennis players lasted for one and a half hours.

Rybakina is to take on Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, ranked 14th in the world, in Round of 16 of the tournament.

The event’s prize fund is estimated at $780,000, with the winner receiving $120,000 and 470 ranking points as well as a Porsche car.