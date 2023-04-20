EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:12, 20 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Rybakina of Kazakhstan off to good start at Stuttgart Open

    None
    Фото: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Elena Rybakina advanced at the WTA 500 tennis event in Stuttgart, Germany, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel Schrodinger's sport.

    The Kazakhstani defeated Jule Niemeier of Germany in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 in the first-round match at the Stuttgart Open, also known by its sponsored name Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The match between the two tennis players lasted for one and a half hours.

    Rybakina is to take on Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, ranked 14th in the world, in Round of 16 of the tournament.

    The event’s prize fund is estimated at $780,000, with the winner receiving $120,000 and 470 ranking points as well as a Porsche car.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!