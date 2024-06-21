Rybakina of Kazakhstan pulls out of 2024 Berlin Open

World no. 4 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan retired from her 2024 Berlin Open Second Round match against former world no. 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

The 25-year-old Kazakhstani called for a medical timeout at 1-3 in the opening set and was forced to retire from the match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the second round of the WTA 500 Berlin Open.

Victoria Azarenka, ranked 19th, will face either her compatriot Aryna Sabalenka, world’s no.3, or Anna Kalinskaya of Russia, ranked 24th, in the semi-finals.