    20:29, 10 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Rybakina of Kazakhstan reaches Canadian Open 3rd round

    Photo: ktf.kz
    MONTREAL. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina advanced to the third round of the WTA 1000 tennis tournament in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina defeated American Jennifer Brady 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in the second round of the tournament. The match lasted for two hours and 36 minutes. Rybakina fired 12 aces and saved three break points out of seven.

    The Kazakhstani is next to meet American Sloane Stephens.


