Rybakina of Kazakhstan to face American Shelby Rogers at start of 2023 Wimbledon Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Reigning champion Elena Rybakina is to take on American Shelby Rogers, 30yo, at the start of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

World no.3 Rybakina of Kazakhstan is to play against American Shelby Rogers, ranked 46th in the world, at the start of the Grand Slam tennis tournament held in the UK. The match is expected to take place at around 4:00 pm Astana time.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships are to run July 3-16 in London, the UK.