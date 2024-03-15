Rybakina of Kazakhstan to miss out on 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying matches against Japan

Kazakhstan is to take on Japan in away matches of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying on April 12-13, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kazakhstani tennis players Yulia Putintseva, Zarina Diyas, anna Danillina, Zhibek Kulambayeva and Aruzhan Sagandykova are to face off against Japanese tennis players in four singles and one doubles meets in three-set format at the Ariake Coliseum arena.

Photo: ktf.kz

According to the Federation, Elena Rybakina is to miss out on the matches against Japan in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup qualifying because of her preparation for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, which is a priority tournament for her this year.

Earlier it was reported that defending champion Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan had pulled out of the Indian Wells Open 2024 because of health issues.