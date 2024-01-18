Rybakina out of 2024 Australian Open after disappointing upset in second round

World no.3 Elena Rybakina representing Kazakhstan exited the 2024 Australian Open in the second round on Thursday, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina was defeated by Russia’s Anna Blinkova in a tight match in the second round of the Grand Slam tournament.

Rybakina, who lost first set to Blinkova, battled back, in the second set to draw even but let move ahead her opponent in the third set 4-6, 6-4, 6-7.

The Kazakhstani toppled Czech Karolina Pliskova in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 at the start of the 2024 Australian Open in Melbourne