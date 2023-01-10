EN
    10:56, 10 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Rybakina/Pavlyuchenkova duo reaches Adelaide International-2 quarterfinals

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina paired with Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International-2 doubles after defeating Russian/Romanian duo Angelina Gabueva/Ana Bogdan, Kazinform has learned from Sport24.ru.

    In the quarterfinals the Kazakh/Russian duo will play against Nicole Melichar and Samantha Stosur.

    Earlier, it was reported that Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic beat Elena Rybakina in the first-round match at the Adelaide International 2 with the score 6-3,7-5.


    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
