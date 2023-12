MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva failed to advance at the Gippsland Trophy 2021 - WTA Tour tournament – taking place in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the 1/8 match Rybakina lost to Czech Barbora Krejčíková 6:4, 2:6, 6:10.

Another Kazakhstani Putintseva was defeated by Victoria Azarenko of Belarus in three sets 4:6, 6:1, 9:11.