Rybakina reaches WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships quarterfinal

In the third round match of the WTA-1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, world No 4 Elena Rybakina defeated Poland’s Magdalena French (ranked 53rd by WTA) with a score of 7:6 (7:5), 3:6, 6:4, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

The match lasted for 2 hours and 41 minutes. Rybakina served 13 aces, made one double fault, and converted three break points out of eight earned.

In the quarterfinal, she will face Italian Jasmine Paolini (ranked 26th by WTA), who had beaten Greek player Maria Sakkari (ranked 11th by WTA) in the third round.