Rybakina retains her 2nd position in Race to WTA Finals 2024

The Women’s Tennis Association has updated the rankings of the best tennis players in Race to WTA Finals 2024. Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina has retained her second position in the global rankings, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Iga Swiatek from Polans tops the rankings as before, and Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus ranks third. Last week, Rybakina reached the semifinal of the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open 2024, where she lost to Sabalenka.

Rybakina keeps leading in the number of aces hit in women’s tournaments. Since the year beginning, she has already hit 229 aces in 35 official singles matches.