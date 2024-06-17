09:15, 17 June 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan's Rybakina retains her 4th line in latest WTA rankings
The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform News Agency learned from Sports.kz.
The Top-3 players remain unchanged with Iga Swiatek from Poland holding the first line. U.S. player Cori Gauff is second and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka stands third.
Kazakhstan’s No 4 Elena Rybakina retains her fourth position in the rankings.
Yulia Putintseva did not also change her position staying 41st.
Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina climbed up by one spot and now holds the 53rd line.