TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    09:15, 17 June 2024

    Kazakhstan's Rybakina retains her 4th line in latest WTA rankings

    Rybakina retains her 4th line in latest WTA rankings
    Photo credit: KTF

    The Women’s Tennis Association has updated its singles and doubles rankings, Kazinform News Agency learned from Sports.kz.

    The Top-3 players remain unchanged with Iga Swiatek from Poland holding the first line. U.S. player Cori Gauff is second and Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka stands third.

    Kazakhstan’s No 4 Elena Rybakina retains her fourth position in the rankings.

    Yulia Putintseva did not also change her position staying 41st.

    Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina climbed up by one spot and now holds the 53rd line.

