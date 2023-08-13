EN
    Rybakina’s latest match in Montreal postponed due to rain

    Photo: ktf.kz
    MONTREAL. KAZINFORM –Elena Rybakina’s semifinal match against Lyudmila Samsonova in Montreal has been postponed due to rainy weather, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The match was scheduled to start at 6:30 am Astana time. However, the organizers had to postpone it until 23:30 pm Astana time due to rain.

    Recall that the Kazakhstani ousted Daria Kasatkina in a three-set thriller at the Omnium Banque Nationale quarterfinal 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8). Rybakina also stunned two American tennis players Brady and Stephens at the start of the tournament.


