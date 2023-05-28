Rybakina says feels confident on court regardless of surface

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan says she feels confident on court regardless of surface, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

According to Tennis Majors, Rybakina said that clay requires more time to prepare and more experience, but she felt confident on court regardless of surface.

She also added that after her win in Bucharest in 2019 she realized she could play well on clay.

The Kazakhstani will face Czech qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova in the opening round of the 2023 Roland Garros in Paris.