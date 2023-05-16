Rybakina skyrockets in latest WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has skyrocketed in the latest WTA rankings after defeating Czech player Marketa Vondrousova (world No70) in the fourth round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia and strolling into the quarterfinals of the tournament in Rome, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Rybakina moved to the 5th line in the rankings which became the highest result in her career. Former world №5, US player Coco Gauff is now ranked 6th in the world.