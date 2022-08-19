EN
    Rybakina storms into W&S Open quarter-finals

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1, Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina defeated world No 29, American Alison Riske 6:2, 6:4 in the third round tournament of WTA 1000 – Western&Southern Open in Cincinnati, Kazinform learned from the national tennis federation.

    The match lasted for nearly an hour and a half. Elena hit nine aces and converted four out of 13 break points.

    In quarter-finals, Rybakina will face American Madison Keys, who has beaten Polish Iga Świątek in the third round tournament 6:3, 6:4.

