Rybakina thanks fans for support after winning her 2nd WTA 1000 title

ROME. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina addressed her fans after winning her second WTA 1000 title of the year in Rome, Italy, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

As reported, in the final round Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina retired in the 2nd set due to an injury being 4-6, 0-1 down to Rybakina who claimed the title eventually.

In an after-match address, Rybakina thanked her fans for support, adding she was ready to play at the upcoming Roland Garros in Paris (France).

«Not the way I wanted to finish the match today. Hopefully Anhelina can recover quick and prepare for French Open. Just want to say thanks to everyone who supported me and happy with another title this year. See you everybody in Paris!» she said.

In turn, the official Twitter account of the Roland Garros tournament commented on Rybakina’s performance at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. «All roads lead to the title,» reads a caption under Rybakina’s photo with a trophy in her hands.

The French Open starts on Monday, May 22.