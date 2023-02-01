EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:55, 01 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Rybakina to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, ranked 10th by the WTA, has registered for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, slated for February 6 -12, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    The prize fund of the tournament is $780,637.

    Third-seed Rybakina is one of the main favorites of the tournament. Swiss player Belinda Bencic (ranked 9th) is second seed and Russian Daria Kasatkina (ranked 8th) is the top-seed.

    Recall that Elena Rybakina lost her chance to win the 2023 Australian Open final against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka last Saturday. The match ended with the score 6:4, 3:6, 4:6. After the AO 2023 final Rybakina ranks among WTA’s Top 10 players.


    Photo: ktf.kz


    Tags:
    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!