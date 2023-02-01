Rybakina to compete at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, ranked 10th by the WTA, has registered for the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, slated for February 6 -12, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The prize fund of the tournament is $780,637.

Third-seed Rybakina is one of the main favorites of the tournament. Swiss player Belinda Bencic (ranked 9th) is second seed and Russian Daria Kasatkina (ranked 8th) is the top-seed.

Recall that Elena Rybakina lost her chance to win the 2023 Australian Open final against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka last Saturday. The match ended with the score 6:4, 3:6, 4:6. After the AO 2023 final Rybakina ranks among WTA’s Top 10 players.

Photo: ktf.kz