    11:24, 08 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Rybakina to compete at Ostrava Open 2022

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina (25th in WTA ranking) will compete at the Ostrava Open 2022 tournament in Czech Republic slated for October 3-9, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    The tournament entry list includes: Iga Swiatek (Poland), Anett Kontaveit (Estonia), Maria Sakkari (Greece), and Paula Badosa (Spain).

    The prize fund of the tournament is $743,000. At the last year tournament, Rybakina reached the quarterfinal having lost to Iga Swiatek.

    Earlier, Rybakina crashed out in the first round of the US Open 2022.

    Photo: sports.kz




    Tags:
    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
