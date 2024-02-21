EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:55, 21 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan's Rybakina to pair with world No 5 for 2024 Eisenhower Cup

    Rybakina to pair with world No 5 Rublev for 2024 Eisenhower Cup
    Photo credit: sports.kz

    Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina will partner with world No 5 Andrey Rublev to compete in the 2024 Eisenhower Cup as part of the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the U.S., Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

    The one-night Tie Break Tens event will feature mixed doubles format and is slated for Tuesday, March 5, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

    The winners will take home $200,000 prize money which will be donated to charity.

    The lineup for the Eisenhower Cup is as follows:

    Aryna Sabalenka / Taylor Fritz

    Iga Swiatek / Hubert Hurkacz

    Caroline Wozniacki / Holger Rune

    Elena Rybakina / Andrey Rublev

    Jessica Pegula / Tommy Paul

    Qinwen Zheng / Frances Tiafoe

    Emma Navarro / Ben Shelton

    Paula Badosa / Stefanos Tsitsipas

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis WTA Elena Rybakina
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!