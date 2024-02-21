11:55, 21 February 2024 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan's Rybakina to pair with world No 5 for 2024 Eisenhower Cup
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina will partner with world No 5 Andrey Rublev to compete in the 2024 Eisenhower Cup as part of the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the U.S., Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
The one-night Tie Break Tens event will feature mixed doubles format and is slated for Tuesday, March 5, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
The winners will take home $200,000 prize money which will be donated to charity.
The lineup for the Eisenhower Cup is as follows:
Aryna Sabalenka / Taylor Fritz
Iga Swiatek / Hubert Hurkacz
Caroline Wozniacki / Holger Rune
Elena Rybakina / Andrey Rublev
Jessica Pegula / Tommy Paul
Qinwen Zheng / Frances Tiafoe
Emma Navarro / Ben Shelton
Paula Badosa / Stefanos Tsitsipas