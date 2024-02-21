Kazakhstan's Rybakina to pair with world No 5 for 2024 Eisenhower Cup

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina will partner with world No 5 Andrey Rublev to compete in the 2024 Eisenhower Cup as part of the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, the U.S., Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.

The one-night Tie Break Tens event will feature mixed doubles format and is slated for Tuesday, March 5, at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The winners will take home $200,000 prize money which will be donated to charity.

The lineup for the Eisenhower Cup is as follows:

Aryna Sabalenka / Taylor Fritz

Iga Swiatek / Hubert Hurkacz

Caroline Wozniacki / Holger Rune

Elena Rybakina / Andrey Rublev

Jessica Pegula / Tommy Paul

Qinwen Zheng / Frances Tiafoe

Emma Navarro / Ben Shelton

Paula Badosa / Stefanos Tsitsipas