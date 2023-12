NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The international tennis tournament Palermo Ladies Open is set to kick off on August 3 in Italy, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

The organizers have revealed the preliminary list of its participants, including Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina.

Elena Rybakina is currently ranked 17 in the world, according to the WTA. 2020 has so far been one of the most successful years in her professional career