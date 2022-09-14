EN
    09:56, 14 September 2022

    Rybakina wins round of 32 at Slovenia hard tournament

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina played a debut singles match at the WTA hard tournament in Portoroz, Slovenia, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In a round of 32, Rybakina played vs. German tennis player Laura Siegemund (world No173) and won in three sets: 6:7, 6:4, 7:6 during the tie break. The match lasted for 3 hours and 25 minutes.

    During the match, Rybakina hit 14 aces and made four double faults. She also won eight points and three games in a row.

    Presently, Rybakina stands on the 25th line of the WTA ranking.

    Photo: sports.kz


    Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
