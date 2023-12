ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fight between player of Barys Damir Ryspayev and Natan Perkovic from Medvescak made the top five fights of the first half of the KHL by Hockeyreview.ru, Vesti.kz reports.

It should be noted that Ryspayev and Perkovic fought in Zagreb on October 23 where Medvescak won 3:0.