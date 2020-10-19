S. African health minister tests positive for COVID-19

CAPE TOWN. KAZIFORM - South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and his wife tested positive for COVID-19, his office said in a statement late on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

«I am now in quarantine at home and both my wife and I remain optimistic that we will fully recover from this virus,» Mkhize was quoted as saying in the statement.

The health minister was tested on Saturday after showing mild symptoms.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Africa's worst affected country hit the 700,00 mark on Friday since the first case was diagnosed in March this year.

According to the latest government data on Monday, South Africa has registered a total of 703,793 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,471 deaths.