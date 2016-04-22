EN
Trends:
    18:37, 22 April 2016 | GMT +6

    S African President due in Tehran for cementing trade ties

    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM South African President Jacob Zuma heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation will visit Iran on Saturday, Mehr News Agency reports.

    Jacob Zuma will pay a visit to Tehran on April 23 at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. He will be officially welcomed by President Rouhani on Sunday.

    The two sides are scheduled to sign a number of economic and trade MoUs, followed by a luncheon hosted by President Rouhani.

    Zuma is also expected to hold meetings with other Iranian senior officials, and leave for Isfahan on Monday to visit this historical city.

    A 180-strong delegation is accompanying the South African President on this visit. The delegation comprises six ministers and around 80-100 businessmen.

    This is the first time the President of South Africa will visit the Islamic Republic, although late Nelson Mandela had visited Tehran before and after his presidency. Iran has been a pioneer in the Middle East in celebrating Mandela’s anti-apartheid and anti-western hegemonic views.

