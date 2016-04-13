EN
    10:19, 13 April 2016 | GMT +6

    S. Alvarez: I do not worry about Golovkin now

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBC champion Saul Alvarez does not refuse to fight G. Golovkin, but he is not ready to think about it right now, Sports.kz informs.

    "I don't worry about Golovkin right now. I am focused on Amir Khan now. A fight against Golovkin in the stadium of the Dallas Cowboys? It is possible. Obviously, I want this fight. This fight is one of three fights that I really want, but right now my goal is Khan," LA Times cites Alvarez.

