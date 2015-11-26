EN
    12:58, 26 November 2015 | GMT +6

    S. Alvarez: I don&#39;t have to do what Golovkin wants me to

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to 25-year-old Saul Alvarez, who beat 35-year-old Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto in Las Vegas on November 21 and took his WBC title from him, he is not going to fight at 160lbs (72.6 kg) yet, Sports.kz informs.

    Alvarez thinks that Gennady Golovkin needs to move down to 155lbs (70.3 kg) to fight him.

    "I'm not afraid of anybody. Gennady Golovkin is a great fighter and my friend. I respect him, but if we have to fight we will fight at my natural weight (155lbs). I am a champion and I do not have to do what Golovkin wants me to," Alvarez stated.

