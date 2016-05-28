EN
    S. Alvarez might face Pacquiao instead of Golovkin next

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As El Paso Times informs referring to representatives of the team of Manny Pacquiao, eight-time world champion, recently elected Senator in the Philippines Manny Pacquiao might step on the ring against former WBC champion Saul Alvarez on September 17, Sports.kz informs.

    However, the sides do not plan to begin talks in the next two weeks.

    As earlier reported, the fight between Canelo and Gennady Golovkin was also planned for this date, but the talks stalled recently.

