TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:32, 26 July 2017 | GMT +6

    S Arabia, US discuss military coop, counter-terrorism

    JEDDAH. KAZINFORM The Vice Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met in Jeddah Tuesday with the Commander of the US Central Command General Joseph Fotel, Emirates' WAM News Agency reports.

    Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said they reviewed during the meeting areas of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the military aspect, as well as the joint efforts in fighting terrorism and combating extremism, in addition to the latest developments in the region.

    World News Terrorism
