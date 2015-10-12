EN
    11:43, 12 October 2015 | GMT +6

    S. Kairbekova relieved of her post of First Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Salidat Kairbekova was relieved of her post of First Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Ministry informs.

    "As of October 9, 2015, by the Resolution of the Government of Kazakhstan, Salidat Kairbekova was relived of her post of First Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment," the statement reads.

    S. Kairbekova had been working as the Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan from October 2010 through August 2014. In August 2014, she was appointed First Deputy Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

