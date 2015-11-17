SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A delegation of the South Kazakhstan region headed by Deputy Governor Darkhan Satybaldy visited Seoul for a forum on investment potential of the region.

11 memorandums of cooperation were signed on the sidelines of the forum. The event was attended by the representatives of various sectors of the South Korean economy.

Issues of mutually beneficial cooperation between regions and creation of favorable conditions for investment projects implementation were discussed at the meetings of the Kazakh and South Korean entrepreneurs.

The delegates visited agro-industrial enterprises of Seoul, the largest innovation and agro-technical institute of the country, innovative greenhouses, the European Centre for Business Cooperation and other organizations.

The delegation participated also in the 22nd China Xian Agricultural High- tech Fair, the professional forum of contemporary agriculture.