SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A delegation of China's Shaanxi province arrived in South Kazakhstan region with a return visit to discuss the opportunities of establishment of a Kazakh-Chinese Industrial Zone in the region and attraction of Chinese investors.

The prospects of construction of locomotive assembling plants for ore mining enterprises as well as manufacture of photoelectric (solar) products and equipment for solar power stations were discussed at the meeting of the Chinese delegation with the region's Deputy Governor Saparbek Tuyakbayev. Following the meeting the parties signed an Agreement on cooperation between Ontustik Industrial Zone and Kazakhstan-China Joint Investment Company of Beijing. The Chinese delegation is going to survey Ontustik Industrial Zone, Ontustik Special Economic Zone, trade and logistics centre and Kazakhstan-Turkish Industrial Zone. Its visit will last till October 6.