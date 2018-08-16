S Kazakhstan couple welcomes girl triplets

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Triplets, three little girls, were born in Kyzylorda to the family of Nazerke Shattykkyzy and Zhasulan Oxikbayev.

The 33-year-old mother and her three daughters Ailina, Zhasmina and Madina have left the Mother and Child Centre on Wednesday.



941 babies were born for the first six months of 2018 at the regional Mother and Child Centre that is 44 infants more against the same period of 2017. 501 of them are boys, 440 are girls. It is noteworthy, 16 twins were born in Kyzylorda since the beginning of the year.



