SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Governor of the East Kazakhstan region Beibut Atamkulov invited Georgian businessmen to invest in the region's agricultural sector.

He said it at a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Kazakhstan Zurab Pataradze. The meeting was devoted to discussion of the prospects of cooperation with Georgian businessmen. The Governor briefed about the region's socio-economic development. Mr. Pataradze highly appraised the prospects of development of agriculture in South Kazakhstan and noted that this sphere would be of interest for Georgian businessmen. "We are interested in increasing commodity turnover between our countries. Our products are exported to Kazakhstan and we are ready to import Kazakhstani goods to Georgia," the Ambassador said. The Diplomat added that a delegation of Georgia will take part soon in an agro-industrial exhibition in Astana which will probably end with signing agreements between domestic and Georgian entrepreneurs.