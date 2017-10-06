S Kazakhstan governor meets with Iranian delegation

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Governor of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev met with the delegation from Khorasan Razavi province of the Islamic Republic of Iran led by its governor general Alireza Rashidian this week, Kazinform reports.

Governor Tuimebayev briefed the Iranian side on investment potential of South Kazakhstan region and its achievements in agriculture.



He also stressed that South Kazakhstan region and regions of Iran, Khorasan Razavi province in particular, have a huge potential for mutually profitable trade and economic, investment and cultural cooperation.







"Iran was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan's independence. This year we will mark 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between our countries. Iran is Kazakhstan's second largest trade partner in the Middle East after the UAE. Kazakhstan and Iran actively cooperate within the framework of the SCO, OIC and other prestigious international organizations. Cooperation between our countries in the EAEU looks promising and potentially profitable as well," said Zhanseit Tuimebayev.



Governor general Alireza Rashidian, in turn, expressed readiness for closer cooperation in various spheres. It was suggested determining the most imported and exported products between the regions and, based on that, to launch new joint ventures.



During the 2-day visit to southern Kazakhstan, the Iranian delegation familiarized with investment opportunities of the region, visited the Korme exhibition center and a number of local enterprises as well as met with local businessmen.



