S Kazakhstan keen to develop cooperation with Austria

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Governor of Carinthia, the federal state in Austria, Peter Kaiser received first deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Darkhan Satybaldy on August 5.

During the visit of the Kazakh delegation to Austria, the sides discussed the issues of renewable energy sources, development of tourism, construction and agriculture.



During the meeting the sides expressed mutual interest in establishment of trade and commercial relations. For instance, Mr. Satybaldy handed the draft memorandum on bilateral cooperation to the Austrian side. Peter Kaiser, in turn, promised to agree it in the nearest future. He also extended the invitation to akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Beibut Atamkulov to visit the International Economic Forum set to be held on September 29, 2016 in Velden.



Prior to the meeting with Mr. Kaiser, the Kazakh delegation managed to visit industrial facilities and socially important facilities in Carinthia and Styria.



The Kazakh side held meetings with potential investors and political elite of the two federal states in order to promote investment climate and touristic opportunities of South Kazakhstan region.