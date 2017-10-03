S Kazakhstan names new head of Justice Department

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - New head of the Justice Department has been designated in South Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Kanat Tazhibayev, Director of the HR Department of the Justice Ministry, introduced Orynbasar Tastanov to the staff of the department after the ministry's decree on his appointment had taken effect.



Born in 1975, Mr. Tastanov is a graduate of the Karaganda State University. In 2008-2012 he worked as deputy head and head of the Justice Department of Saryagash district of the region. In 2012 he took up the post of deputy head of the Justice Department of South Kazakhstan region. Since June 2017 he has been serving as deputy director of the Registration Department of the Ministry of Justice.