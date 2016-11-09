S Kazakhstan, TIKA develop cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Governor of the South Kazakhstan region Zhansseit Tuimebayev had a meeting with representative of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Ali Ihsan Çağlarmen.

As the regional administration informed, the sides discussed further strengthening of the Kazakh-Turkish relations and drafting a memorandum of cooperation between the two fraternal nations.



The sides agreed to implement joint projects in agriculture, industry, culture and tourism.



In turn, Tuimebayev thanked the Turkish guest and expressed interest in joint work.



The TIKA representative emphasized that his organization is ready to familiarize the global community with Kazakhstan's achievements over the years of independence and continue to further strengthen the image of Kazakhstan at the international arena.



It should be noted, that TIKA has its offices in 56 countries of the world. In the past three years, TIKA has been leading in provision of humanitarian aid and cooperation. Global projects were integrated in 150 countries.