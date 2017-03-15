S Kazakhstan to export 20,000 tonnes of meat to Iran

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Iranian investors in the South Kazakhstan region are planning to export 20,000 tonnes of meat to Iran. The project implemented under a bilateral agreement is going to arouse interest among the local farmers specializing in livestock feeding. Governor of the region Zhansseit Tuimebayev said it Tuesday at a meeting with local farmers in Sharbulak village of Kazygurt district .

Iranian investors, akims of districts and towns, agricultural experts, farmers, representatives of research centers and financial organizations participated in the event.

“Kazakhstan provides all-round support to the farmers specializing in livestock breeding. We need to clarify the issues of establishment of agricultural cooperatives, crediting and subsidizing to the population. Our ecologically safe products are in a high demand in many countries. We should not lose this chance,” Tuimebayev said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran consumes 2mln 400 thousand tonnes of meat annually. The sides signed a contract on meat supply – 3,000 head of cattle and small ruminants.

In the nearest time, the region plans to create an association of farmers involved in cattle breeding.

