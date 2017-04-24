S Kazakhstan to repair 123 high-rising apartment buildings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM South Kazakhstan region plans to repair 123 high-rising apartment buildings under the Regions Development Programme 2020, the press service of local administration says.

The repair works in 98 apartment buildings will be finished by the end of the year. In general, the region plans to repair 21 high-rising apartment buildings in Shymkent, 37 - in Kentau, 9 - in Arys town, 13 - in Saryagash district, 8 - in Shardara and 10 - in Maktaaral district.



The programme provides for modernization of engineering infrastructure, improvement of household conditions and creation of favorable environment for living.



In whole, there are 3,152 high-rising residential buildings in the South Kazakhstan region; most of them were built in from 1930 to 1990. 1,393 of them need to be overhauled.



