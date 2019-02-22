S Kazakhstan to see precipitation this weekend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A cyclone which caused heavy snowfall in the European part of Russia is shifting to Western Siberia. Atmospheric fronts associated with it will affect the weather mainly in western and northern parts of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's National Weather Service, the south of the country will see precipitation, fog and black ice caused by the fronts moving from the southern part of the Caspian Sea on Sunday and Monday. Chances of precipitation in other parts of Kazakhstan are low.