S Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to create trade zone

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev held a meeting with Vice Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Ulugbek Rozukulov on Monday.

At the meeting, governor Tuimebayev briefed the guest from Uzbekistan on socioeconomic situation in the region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the South Kazakhstan regional administration.



The sides discussed the development of bilateral cooperation and agreed to normalize two-way trade. A trade zone will be created on the border of the two countries to this end.



Tuimebayev and Rozukulov also agreed to hold an exhibition of Uzbek producers in Shymkent and form a special working group by yearend.



While in the region, the Uzbek official also familiarized with several industrial facilities, including Chimpharm JSC and Kaz Kioti LLP.